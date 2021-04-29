Short Interest in Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Declines By 54.3%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the March 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.63. 144,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $26.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID devices, matching devices, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and digital panel meters.

