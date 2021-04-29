Short Interest in Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Rises By 414.3%

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NNDIF traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,554. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. Noranda Income Fund has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

