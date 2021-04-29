Short Interest in Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) Declines By 55.8%

Sophiris Bio, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPHS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPHS remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 41,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02. Sophiris Bio has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.28.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302 (topsalysin), which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

