Short Interest in Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) Drops By 91.1%

Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 91.1% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Spartacus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 12.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Spartacus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000.

NASDAQ:TMTS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Spartacus Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

