Short Interest in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Decreases By 51.6%

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the March 31st total of 289,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TKAT stock traded up $7.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.11. 4,898,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,868,319. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -184.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Takung Art had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 45.44%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

