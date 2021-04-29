Short Interest in TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Decreases By 96.3%

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TeamViewer stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,722. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. TeamViewer has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

