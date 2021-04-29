Short Interest in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Rises By 257.5%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 257.5% from the March 31st total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SHW traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $273.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,684,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,167. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $172.32 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.11.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.31.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 87,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 896.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after purchasing an additional 43,622 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

