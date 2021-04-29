Short Interest in The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Drops By 67.9%

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WEGRY stock opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The Weir Group has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

