Short Interest in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Expands By 152.1%

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a growth of 152.1% from the March 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGBY opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.