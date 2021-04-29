Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Venture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $78.98 on Thursday. Venture has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $78.98.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; manufacturing and trading of mechanical products; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and design, integration, and trading of electronic security systems and products.

