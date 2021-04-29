Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.41.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $307.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

