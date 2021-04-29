Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29 million-$30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.19 million.

NASDAQ:SILC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.07. 882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,581. Silicom has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $59.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicom from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

