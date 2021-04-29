Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) versus Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Financial Comparison

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simmons First National and Capital Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simmons First National $988.15 million 3.18 $238.17 million $2.73 10.63 Capital Bancorp $107.87 million 2.83 $16.90 million $1.21 18.36

Simmons First National has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Simmons First National is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Simmons First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Simmons First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Simmons First National has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Simmons First National and Capital Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simmons First National 0 3 0 0 2.00 Capital Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Simmons First National currently has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.02%. Capital Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 45.99%. Given Simmons First National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simmons First National is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Simmons First National and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simmons First National 24.39% 9.37% 1.28% Capital Bancorp 15.13% 15.12% 1.28%

Summary

Simmons First National beats Capital Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through approximately 204 financial centers located throughout market areas in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. Simmons First National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including various checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, debit cards, remote deposit capture services, online and mobile banking services, e-statements, and bank-by-mail and direct deposit services, as well as business accounts, and cash and treasury management services. It also provides lending services, such as residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as credit cards; and other consumer loans that include secured and unsecured installment, term, car, and boat loans to individuals. In addition, the company originates residential mortgages for sale in the secondary market; and offers short-term secured real estate financing services. It operates through five commercial bank branches, four mortgage offices, one loan production office, a limited service branch, corporate offices, and operations facilities in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

