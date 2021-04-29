Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 188,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,998. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.