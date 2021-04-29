Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Update

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 188,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,998. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

