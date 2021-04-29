SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SITIY traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.25. 7 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19. SITC International has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $38.25.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

