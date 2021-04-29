Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $49.47. 64,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,762. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.45.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIX. Macquarie upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

