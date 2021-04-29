Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €112.50 ($132.35).

SIX2 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €115.70 ($136.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.27. Sixt has a 1 year low of €53.10 ($62.47) and a 1 year high of €120.20 ($141.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -163.42.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

