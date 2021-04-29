Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) vs. VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Head-To-Head Comparison

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

This table compares Siyata Mobile and VEON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A VEON -4.05% -21.39% -2.29%

This table compares Siyata Mobile and VEON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VEON $8.86 billion 0.34 $621.00 million $0.36 4.83

VEON has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Siyata Mobile and VEON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00 VEON 1 3 2 0 2.17

Siyata Mobile presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.68%. VEON has a consensus price target of $1.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.89%. Given Siyata Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than VEON.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of VEON shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Siyata Mobile beats VEON on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services. It also offers fixed-line telecommunication services, such as voice, data, internet, and value added services for corporations, operators, and consumers, as well as sells equipment and accessories. The company provides its services under the Beeline, Kyivstar, Jazz, Djezzy, and banglalink brands in Russia, Pakistan, Algeria, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia. It serves approximately 210 million customers. The company was formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd. and changed its name to VEON Ltd. in March 2017. VEON Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.