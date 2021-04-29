SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

Shares of NYSE SJW traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.88. The company had a trading volume of 108,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

