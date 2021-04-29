Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Analyst Recommendations for Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit