Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of SKLZ traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511,121. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.48. Skillz has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $46.30.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Skillz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

