Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 61.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SCCAF. CIBC upgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$24.70 during trading hours on Thursday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

