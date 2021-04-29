SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of SLRC opened at $18.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $783.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.42 and a beta of 1.25.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $486,652.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.