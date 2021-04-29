SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Major Shareholder Sells $101,000,000.00 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SGH stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $999,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 80,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SMART Global by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,180 shares in the last quarter.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.08.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

