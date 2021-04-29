Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $16,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $238.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,891. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.99. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $306,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,692,336 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.