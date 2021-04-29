SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Medtronic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT opened at $131.20 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $131.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

