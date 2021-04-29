SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 106 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

