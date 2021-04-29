Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SCGLY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

OTCMKTS:SCGLY opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.07, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

