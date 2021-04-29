SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $324.87.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $275.76. 794,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,086,681. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $358.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.64 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,473 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,914,091,000 after buying an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 478.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

