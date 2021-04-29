S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.70. 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.01. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $35,611,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 119.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.