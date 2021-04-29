S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPGI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $12.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.70. 1,656,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.01. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $35,611,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 119.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $344,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
