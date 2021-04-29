SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $39.25. 126,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,890,310. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

