Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEPJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57. Spectris has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $47.36.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

