Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.37

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -575.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 83,429 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after buying an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

