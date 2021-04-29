SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SPONF remained flat at $$0.03 on Thursday. 6,032,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,867,757. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

