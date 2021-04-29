Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.45

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

SRLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $563.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $627.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.13 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sprague Resources LP will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sprague Resources by 366.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares in the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

