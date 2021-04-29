SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Insider Buys £6,421.60 in Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

SSPG opened at GBX 318.50 ($4.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 338.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 310.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.19. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

