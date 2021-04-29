Stacks Price Reaches $2.15 (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, Stacks has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.15 or 0.00003991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.40 billion and approximately $22.29 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00062893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.82 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00030837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.21 or 0.01125465 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,253,785 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

