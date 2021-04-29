Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SGBLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 12,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4508 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Standard Bank Group Company Profile

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

