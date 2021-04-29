Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.35% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK opened at $206.55 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.95 and its 200-day moving average is $183.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.