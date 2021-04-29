Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 19,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.13. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.77.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.