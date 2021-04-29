Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Star Group were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGU. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Star Group by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Star Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Star Group in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Star Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,378 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SGU opened at $11.05 on Thursday. Star Group, L.P. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $445.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $373.32 million during the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 17.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1425 dividend. This is a positive change from Star Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

