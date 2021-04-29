Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SBUX has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.44 on Wednesday, hitting $114.84. The company had a trading volume of 291,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market cap of $135.20 billion, a PE ratio of 145.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

