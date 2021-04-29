Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Cormark

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cormark from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stelco to an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stelco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$26.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stelco to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.94.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$32.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$6.16 and a 1 year high of C$32.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.13.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.