Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Given New $79.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a sell rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.61.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,621. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $70.48.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $3,769,374.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

