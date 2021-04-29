Stifel Nicolaus Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $350.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.30.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $307.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $874.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $190.00 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,705,661 shares of company stock valued at $486,629,591. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

