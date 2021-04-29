Stifel Nicolaus Raises McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $240.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCD. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $238.80.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a one year low of $167.85 and a one year high of $235.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.24.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.