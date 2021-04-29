Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 58,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.72. 51,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,050,563. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.