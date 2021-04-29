Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Call Options (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,784 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,292% compared to the typical volume of 200 call options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

NYSE:BVN traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $9.78. 2,587,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,875. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

