Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.470-0.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.47-0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 240,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,183. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $937.36 million, a P/E ratio of -123.25 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $299,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

