Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Barrington Research

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Stoneridge stock opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $903.95 million, a PE ratio of -118.85 and a beta of 1.58. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $189.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.89 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $299,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,022,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 225,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

