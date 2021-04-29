StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVAUF shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

StorageVault Canada stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.0087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 0.26%.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

